ISRO to launch advanced communications satellite ‘GSAT-7A’ for Indian Air Force

ISRO ready to launch an advanced communications satellite GSAT-7A , dedicated to the Indian Air Force (IAF) which will add more air power and give the service additional strategic communication capabilities.

The GSAT-7A will be launched by the Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from Sriharikota in India.

Sharing his expert views with FE, Ratan Shrivastava, Advisor, Space Division, FICCI, said that, “Designed and developed by ISRO the GSAT 7 is helpful in extending the range of operations of the IAF aircraft, specially designed to enable network centric warfare and surveillance capabilities of the air force by providing a platform for linking the aircraft with ground stations, radars and other surveillance and military communication systems.”

Adding “It is a secure mode and will be for exclusive use of IAF.”

The GSAT-7A is expected to enable the IAF to interlink different ground radar stations, ground airbase and Airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft such as Beriev A-50 a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft based on the Ilyushin Il-76 transport, Israel’s Phalcon airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) a multi-sensor airborne early warning and control (AEW&C).

The GSAT -7A payload has a switchable frequency plan for mobile users in Ku-band. It features one Gregorian reflector antenna and four steerable reflector antennas.

In Sept 2013, a satellite in the GSAT-7 series was launched for the Indian Navy and is a multi-band communication satellite making the navy totally independent of the foreign satellites for its blue water capabilities. This satellite allows the Indian Navy to communicating with the warships, submarines aircraft and land systems.

Despite the lack of a Comprehensive Space Policy, which is expected to be formulated by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD), there are 13 satellites currently in use by the armed forces for surveillance.