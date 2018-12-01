National Herald case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leaders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Motilal Vora and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), in the National Herald case.

The case was filed in a special CBI court in Panchkula, for alleged illegal re-allotment of land to AJL in 2005.

As per the allegations, an industrial plot at Panchkula was illegally re-allotted to AJL, reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders through Young India Limited. AJL is the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, founded by the former prime minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru.