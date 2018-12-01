omg! is that smashed potatoes in your curry? Beware,It may bring toxins!

We all love potatoes, don’t we? yes, and it is an indelible part in all the Indian cuisine too. Without any bias, we all Indias love to have potatoes in our diet too. The pulpy carbohydrates stored in the potatoes are a great source of energy for our daily activities.

Have you ever thought, overdosage of potatoes in your daily diet will harm your body? People with gas troubles will have to face absolute difficulties if they eat potatoes without any restriction. Overeaters will have to face heart-related issues also. What makes potatoes this much unwholesome?

Solanine is a neurotoxin found in potatoes. If solanine is overdosed through food intake or injected in other external links, it will be leading to diarrhea, vomiting, and even to paralyzed conditions. Potatoes are the most common cause for solanine related food poisoning reported so far.

Solanine is fat-soluble and water-soluble in nature along with this it cannot withstand high temperatures. what does this mean? Noting but heat potatoes to high temperature while cooking.

When potatoes are overexposed to sunlight for a prolonged time, it will result in the development of solanine compounds in starch components of potatoes. This makes potatoes more poisonous. Potatoes with dark green colour will have higher rates of solanine colorunds.

Anyway, bizarre facts related to potatoes are acknowledged, there are reports which have proven that potatoes can be used for weight loss also. The famous scientific explorers from an University located at England says moderate intake of potatoes in your diet will help in weight loss also