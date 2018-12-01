PM Modi holds several bilateral meetings with world leaders in Buenos Aires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hold several bilateral meeting s with international leaders. On the final day of his visit to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, met the President of the host country, Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of European Commission Jean Claude Juncker and President of European Union Donald Tusk.

Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and held discussions on bilateral issues. He also met the leaders of Jamaica, the Netherlands, and Spain. Modi is scheduled to meet President of France Emmanuel Macron.

While meeting with the leaders, Prime Minister said the discussions were productive and to strengthen bilateral relations. Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar told that the discussions were on cooperation in agriculture, food processing, space, defense, oil and gas, and civil nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of the countries which share bilateral relations. His meeting with the leaders of the European Council and Commission is said to boost commercial trade and investment in India and also in the European Countries.

The G 20 summit had provided an opportunity for Countries to have a common platform and also to meet with each other. On these lines, Prime Minister will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Jamaica Andrew Holness, President of Netherlands Mark Rutter and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez before leaving for India late afternoon today.