Rahul Gandhi speaks like a ‘joker’, says Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday hit out at Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi over his comments that irrigation projects in Telangana have been redesigned for commissions.

Rao, who addressed election rallies at Illendu and other places, said that the state government has taken up redesigning of Sitarama and other irrigation projects in the interests of the state.

He alleged that Congress leaders have not been able to serve Telangana’s interests in the irrigation sector.

“Whether that Rahul Gandhi has intelligence or not, God has given intelligence or not, speaks like a joker. (He says) we have redesigned (irrigation projects) for commissions.

Rahul Gandhi, would you come, do you have guts, shall we go to Rudramakota. Shall we see…named after your father, how Rajiv Sagar, Indira Sagar are? I will take you there….Not making worthless allegations,” he said.

Alleging that Congress leaders in previous governments (in undivided Andhra Pradesh) have put in place ‘ineffective’ irrigation projects, Rao asserted that his government was constructing projects that are needed for the state.

“We are building projects what we need… Do we need commission? I will give you commission if you want. Who needs commission? Ours is not a life of commission like you. Our life is one of fighting,” he said.