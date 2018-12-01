Ranji Trophy: Kerala Gives Itself a Glimmer of Hope

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s second innings has ended in 455 runs, which means it has set Madhyapradesh a target of 190 runs. After putting up a dismal show in the first innings, Kerala had made a brilliant come back through centuries of Vishnu Vinod and Sachin Baby. Vishnu Vinod was unbeaten on 193 with 23 fours and a lone six. Basil Thampi provided him with able support, scoring 57 off 107.

Earlier, Captain Sachin baby and Vishnu Vinod turned things around for Kerala with a mammoth partnership of 199. Sachin had scored 143 runs off 211 balls with 17 hits to the fence and 3 of them being sixes. The 9th wicket partnership between Vishnu and Basil made 131 runs. After finishing yesterday at 390 runs, Kerala managed to add 65 more to its total today.

Kerala would hope for its pacers to fire and take some quick wickets to Put madhya pradesh under pressure.