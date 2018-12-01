Sabarimala: Kerala govt plans to form a ‘women wall’ on Jan 1

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. The “women wall” would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital pledging support to the state government stand on Sabarimala issue.

“The hashtag of the ‘women wall’ would be not to turn Kerala into a lunatic asylum. At today’s meeting these organisations have pledged their support to the state government on the stand taken by us on the Sabarimala issue,” said CM, adding political parties can also send their women cadre.

The meeting was called by CM in the aftermath of strong resistance put up by the Hindu organizations since September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged 10-50.T he apex court on November 13 refused to stay the September verdict, three days before the temple opened this season.

The Left Democratic Front government led by the CPI-M has been trying to implement the apex court’s verdict even as the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and several Hindu groups are up in arms against it.

While the SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan took part in the meeting, the NSS did not turn up. The government had sent out invites to over 150 social groups.