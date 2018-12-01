KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: This is How Hindu Organisations are planning to Counter Prohibitory Orders

Dec 1, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
It has been reported that Hindu organisations are thinking of a grand protest using workers including women from many parts of the state if prohibitory orders at Sabarimala are extended. Under the leadership of Sabarimala Karma Samithi, women from many parts of the state will be brought together for this venture.

The ongoing namajapa protests will be strengthened further. Devotees from Tamilnadu, Andhra, Telangana might stage a separate namajapa protest. Involvement of devotees from other states will be ensured. Already protests have started in Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

The protests of Ayyappas against the stand of Kerala Government will be extended to villages. Also, a meeting with all Guruswamys in south india might be organised. Karma samithi said that continuing the section 144 at Sabarimala is a challenge to the Hindu community and is a part of a conspiracy to break Sabarimala. Through the state wide protests and campaign, the right wing outfits are hoping to spread this message across people.

