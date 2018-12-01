Serious Drop in Sabarimala Revenue, Check Out the Numbers

The revenue from Sabarimala has dropped a lot when compared to the numbers from last year’s as all the protests and the campaigns have taken its effect on devotees. The revenue has fallen by 28 crores. In 12 days, Appam worth Rs 66 lakhs were sold. Last year it was 3.41 crores at this point.

So far the income from the sales of Aravana in this year stands at Rs 6.75 crore while last year the number was over 20 crores. Even in the collection in Hundial, there is a major drop. The amount collected is lesser from the previous year by Rs 7.75 crores. These are all the numbers prepared by the audit department.