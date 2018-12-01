Latest Newscelebrities

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are a perfect couple here is the proof…!

Dec 1, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Recently, both of them attended an event and needless to say, they looked super stylish. Anand shared some pictures in which he can be seen giving goofy expressions while his wife standing elegantly next to him.

Sharing pictures on the social networking site Instagram, Anand wrote, “Thanks @bof for having us … sorry @sonamkapoor for my faces… I can’t help it! “

 

Thanks @bof for having us … sorry @sonamkapoor for my ? faces… I can’t help it! ??????

The actress can be seen dressed in a beautiful outfit. She tied her hair in a neat bun and also sported heavy earrings. With perfect make-up, she was dressed to kill. On the other hand, Anand wore a formal back suit.

