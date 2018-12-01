Thalapathy 63: Pre-production works begin for Vijay’s film

Atlee will direct the next film of Vijay. ‘Thalapathy 63’ marks Vijay’s reunion with director Atlee after the blockbuster success of ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’. Unlike their earlier films, that were regular commercial potboilers, this upcoming film belongs to a genre that Vijay hasn’t attempted before. Speculations are rife that it’s a sports-based entertainer.

AGS Entertainer will be producing it. The makers have already started the pre-production works. Production designer T. Muthuraj and his team have started the working on the sets for the movie. The team is also planning to have a look test, before they go on floors next month.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie that also has veteran actor Vivek in a crucial role. On the technical front, Atlee has retained the core team from ‘Mersal’. Music will be handled by maestro A.R. Rahman, his third successive film with Vijay after ‘Mersal’ and ‘Sarkar’. DOP GK Vishnu, editor Antony Ruben, lyricist Vivek and action choreographer Anal Arasu are on board.