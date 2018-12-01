When Bollywood marry Hollywood; Priyanka ties wedding knot with Nick

Umaidh Bhavan in Jodhpur has witnessed another Bollywood wedding. The beautiful actress and singer Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick which gave a chance for celebrating of their long run love story. Both have followed Christian etiquette for the ceremony.

Another wedding session will be held on Dec 2 in which the couples are planning to conduct the same in Punjabi style. It was Ralph Lorane who has designed the wedding dress for both.

In the marriage which was arranged in peastal theme, Priyanka’s bridesmaids dressed in lite pink colored wedding wear and Nick’s groomsmen appeared in black coats.

It was Nick’s father who had managed to lead the marriage in Christian ritual. Famous jewellery designer Choppered made the rings for the couples.

High security was enabled in the wedding ceremony. only those who were invited to the wedding were allowed to enter the dias premises. It has been heard that there had been duels between paparazzi and the bouncers.