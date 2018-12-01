Yogi Govt bans wedding ceremonies for three months

Yogi Adityanath government has decided to ban marriage ceremonies during the Kumbh next year and people are not pleased, to say the least.

The reason cited behind this decision is mainly Kumbh 2019 where lakhs of devotees will be turning up for various holy ‘snaans’, also sources suggest that the decision was taken in interest of public convenience

Those who had made advance payments for guest houses, function lawns and caterers are in a fix over the new government diktat. Hundreds are having to change the marriage dates — which are often fixed months in advance — and many are weighing the possibility of changing the venue to a nearby district. People in the wedding business are equally perplexed as they are dependent on the marriage season for their earnings.

As per the order issued, the weddings will not be allowed a day before and after the ‘Kumbh snaan’ which will be held between January and March next year. The order copies have been sent by the district administration to all the wedding hall owners and hoteliers, asking them to cancel all the bookings during the said time.

Five key ‘snaan’ (bath) will take place during the holy pilgrimage – two Makar Sankranti and Paush Poornima ‘snaan’ in January, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchmi and Maaghi Poornima ‘snaan’ in Feburary and Mahashivtarti ‘snaan’ in March. Devotees are expected to turn up in large number for this annual ritual.