‘Allah’ will defeat Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Elections, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Narendra Modi’s party would be defeated in the Assembly elections in Telangana, as the ”Allah is with them”.

Addressing an electoral rally in Maqta, Khairatabad, Owaisi stated that all not only Narendra Modi’s party but even Rahul Gandhi’s Congress will be defeated in the polls. He said, “The Allah will defeat Narendra Modi, Allah will defeat Rahul Gandhi and others as he is with us.”

During his speech, Owaisi also claimed that the state of Telangana is the safest place for Muslims in India.

”Telangana has become an island of peace for minorities, non-believers, Dalits and other oppressed groups. We need to ensure that this atmosphere of peace is not temporary any more,” the AIMIM chief said in his speech.

The AIMIM leader later claimed that the BJP, TRS and Congress can’t defeat his party AIMIM even if they all come together in the assembly polls here.

During his speech, Owaisi also hit out at the newly-announced Congress-Telegu Desam Party (TDP) alliance in Telangana.

On a previous occasion too, the AIMIM chief had attacked the Congress-TDP alliance.

“This is not ‘Mahakutumbi’ (the alliance of Congress-TDP and others), this is 2018’s East India Company,” Owaisi had said.