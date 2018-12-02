BJP gave 3 Modis to nation, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi,says Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they have given three Modis to the nation – Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lashed out at PM Modi saying that he is the one sitting on Ambani’s lap.

“Congress gave us four Gandhis, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. But the BJP gave us three Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani’s lap Narendra Modi,” Sidhu said while addressing a public rally in Ramganj Mandi of poll-bound Rajasthan.

Sidhu went on attacking the ruling government and said that the democracy is run by goons under the rule of BJP.

The Cabinet Minister further said, “It was the Congress who made this country free from the British rule. You cannot question history. The dream of Independence became possible because of leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Abul Kalam Azad, and Sardar Patel.”

He asked the gathering about the promises made by Prime Minister Modi before coming to power at the Centre, “Is black money back? Did you get Rs 15 lakh in your account? Is Ganga clean now? Did you get two crore jobs? Did he run any bullet train? Then what he did? Nothing, because he just made fake promises.”

Slamming PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sidhu said, “Bullet train is coming from Japan; Rafael jet is coming from France; a statue of Sardar came from China. If everything is coming from abroad, then what is India making-pakode?”

Taking a note of rising corruption in the country, the Punjab Cabinet Minister asked, “Why Rs 500 crore Rafael jet was purchased for Rs 1,500 crore? Why 1,250 acres land was given for Rs 400 crore to Ambani, which Ambani later sold for Rs 4,000 crore?”

Claiming the BJP is not faithful to the people of the nation, Sidhu had earlier said, “Even ‘chowkidar’s (Prime Minister) dog is not loyal. He is also a chor (thief).

The 200 members Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on December 7 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.