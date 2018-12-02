BJP Leader Arrested For his Controversial Speech

Kottarakara: BJP Kollam district Secretary Vayakkal Soman was arrested for his controversial speech in which he allegedly defamed MLA Aisha Potty and former minister R Balakrishna Pillai. It was yesterday that Soman was taken into custody. He was later presented before Sasthamcotta court and eventually remanded to Kottarakkara sub-jail.

It was on November 18 that Soman made his controversial speech in a meeting held at Pulamon, Kottarakkara. It was a speech in protest against BJP leader K Surendran’s arrest. Obstructing transportation, stopping police officers from doing their duty, exhorting violence are some of the charges being slapped at Soman after the incident. A video of his speech had gone viral and it was reported that Soman was in hiding ever since a case was taken against him.

In his speech Soman had allegedly said :

“Kottarakara S.I is taking the list of women who are menstruating and is handing it over to C.M Pinarayi Vijayan. Cant, they instead send Aisha Potti MLA’s daughter to Sabarimala? I.G Manoj Abraham was entrusted with the responsibility to buy a sanitary pad for Rehana Fathima. Trupthi Desai was invited to Sabarimala by Pinarayi Vijayan’.

He had also made derogatory remarks against Kayamkulam MLA Prathibha Hari, Aranmula MLA Veena George and former Minister R Balakrishna Pillai.