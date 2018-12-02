Centre Releases Second Installment of ‘Gaja’ Cyclone Relief to TamilNadu

The central government had faced some criticisms from Kerala government that the assistance it provided for Kerala flood relief wasn’t quite adequate and now when the centre has released its second instalment of relief to Tamil Nadu, rest assured, there will be a lot of eyes watching the amount.

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 353.70 crore to Tamil Nadu as assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja last month. According to a statement from Home Ministry, Home Minister Rajnath Singh approved the release of the second instalment of the central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 353.70 crore for the year 2018-19. There was a high-level meeting conducted on Friday to discuss the issue.

After the Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) files a detailed report about the extent of damage, the centre will provide more amount and the current amount is only an interim relief. The IMCT has visited areas affected by Gaja on November 23-27.

Initially, Gaja was forecast to affect the area around Chennai and Puducherry, but made landfall further south on Tamil Nadu’s east coast, covering the districts along the State’s famous East Coast Road. The districts affected most severely include Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.