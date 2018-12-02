KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

“Donkeys are more dignified than priests”: G.Sudhakaran

Dec 2, 2018, 08:14 pm IST
G.Sudhakaran came along with severe criticism against the Sabarimala thanthri and priests. Minister accused that the donkeys that are used in Sabarimala to carry loads at Sabarimala are more dignified than the thanthris. “Those who are devoted to Lord Ayappa will never say that they will lock the temple and leave. I doubt if Lord Ayappa will be present where the thanthri remains,” said the minister.

He was addressing 125th annual celebrations of ‘Villuvandi’ strike under Cheraman Mahasabha here. He asserted that nobody will be allowed to turn the temple into a protest venue. It’s high time to end the supremacy of Brahmins in the temple, he added.

