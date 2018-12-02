GSAT-11 satellite to be launched on December 5

ISRO is scheduled to launch GSAT-11, the “heaviest” satellite built by it, an onboard Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5.

Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 would play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country, and also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

GSAT-11 is the next generation “high throughput” communication satellite configured around ISRO’s I-6K Bus, and its designed lifetime is more than 15 years. It was initially planned for launch on May 25 was rescheduled by ISRO, citing the need for additional technical checks.