GSAT-11 satellite to be launched on December 5

ISRO is scheduled to launch GSAT-11, the “heaviest” satellite built by it, an onboard Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5.
Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 would play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country, and also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.
GSAT-11 is the next generation “high throughput” communication satellite configured around ISRO’s I-6K Bus, and its designed lifetime is more than 15 years. It was initially planned for launch on May 25 was rescheduled by ISRO, citing the need for additional technical checks.
Post Your Comments