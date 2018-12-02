Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sworn in as Mexico president

Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been sworn in as the new Mexican President. Lopez Obrador, 65, took the oath before a crowd that included world leaders.

Lopez Obrador also reaffirmed his intentions to sell Mexico’s official presidential plane, to not live in the presidential palace and said he will receive 40% of his presidential salary. In an extraordinary move, he also announced his intention to promote a recall referendum during his administration, adding the promise that he will never seek reelection.

The leftist leader thanked the US for sending Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump to his inauguration, stating that since winning the election, he has been treated respectfully by President Donald Trump. Lopez Obrador also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating he would like to reach an agreement with both Ottawa and Washington to tackle immigration issues.