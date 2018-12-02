Sabarimala: BJP to Break Prohibitory Orders Today

After a couple of days where the intensity of protests was slightly dropped, BJP is all set to reignite the protests at Sabarimala. It is known that BJP under the leadership of its senior leader and spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan will break prohibitory orders at Nilakkal. It is m reported that by afternoon the leaders will come to Nilakkal and try to break the prohibitory orders.

There were news that BJP had ended its protests at Sabarimala and will focus on staging protests in front of Secretariate, but the party has surprised everyone with this move. It is known that the saffron party had faced criticism for allegedly dropping their protests at Sabarimala even from their centre leadership and it is under these circumstances that they were forced to launch a new protest at Nilakkal.