Sabarimala: BJP Workers Arrested

Pathanamthitta: Police has arrested 8 BJP workers who violated the Prohibitory order at Sabarimala. It was the workers who came under the leadership of BJP spokesperson Gopalakrishnan who was arrested and taken to Perunad Police station.
