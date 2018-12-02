KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: BJP Workers Arrested

Dec 2, 2018, 01:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Police has arrested 8 BJP workers who violated the Prohibitory order at Sabarimala. It was the workers who came under the leadership of BJP spokesperson Gopalakrishnan who was arrested and taken to Perunad Police station.

