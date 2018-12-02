Sabarimala: State of the art Cameras Installed at Erumeli. Know its Features

Erumeli: Police want to be in control of the situation in and around Sabarimala and no stone is left unturned to make sure they have all the information they want. To ensure the security of Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala, modern state of the art cameras worth 1.5 crore Rs have been installed at Erumeli. There are about 36 new cameras installed, starting from Korattipalam.

12 Cameras capable of turning 360 degrees and 24 bullet cameras have been installed. It can zoom up to 300 metres. A modern control room is set up at Erumeli police station to check the visuals from each camera.

Police are hopeful that people participating in protests without the approval of police in and around the region can be identified with the help of this camera. Visuals will also serve as proper evidence in the court when legal proceedings are initiated against the protestors.