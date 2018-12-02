KeralaLatest News

T.P Senkumar to Approach High court Against Pinarayi Govt

Dec 2, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP of Police T.P Senkumar is all set to take legal action against Pinarayi Vijayan’s Government. Earlier, Kerala Government had submitted an affidavit in High court that T.P Senkumar had tried to plot against Nambi Narayanan and it is against this that Senkumar will seek legal remedy.

Senkumar said that since all the fake charges against him by the Government has been dismissed, Government is doing this . Senkumar had approached High court since the appointment in the administrative tribunal was delayed and it was then that the government gave the affidavit against him.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 20, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

This is What Police is Going to do to Control Protestors at Sabarimala

Yogi Adityanath vs IPS
Apr 6, 2018, 09:11 am IST

Yogi government transfers higher officers for the second time

Dec 27, 2017, 08:05 pm IST

Horrific road accident in Sharjah : 19-year-old dead, several injured

Jan 20, 2018, 01:39 pm IST

This is what happened when Amala Paul surrenders before police

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close