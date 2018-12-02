T.P Senkumar to Approach High court Against Pinarayi Govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP of Police T.P Senkumar is all set to take legal action against Pinarayi Vijayan’s Government. Earlier, Kerala Government had submitted an affidavit in High court that T.P Senkumar had tried to plot against Nambi Narayanan and it is against this that Senkumar will seek legal remedy.

Senkumar said that since all the fake charges against him by the Government has been dismissed, Government is doing this . Senkumar had approached High court since the appointment in the administrative tribunal was delayed and it was then that the government gave the affidavit against him.