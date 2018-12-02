KeralaLatest News

“We too will Give an Award to S.P Yathish Chandran Soon”: A.N Radhakrishnan

Dec 2, 2018, 09:22 am IST
Kochi: S.P Yathish Chandra, who allegedly behaved rudely with the Central Minister Pon Radhakrishnan has been grabbing a lot of attention since. Kerala Govt, it seems is feeling quite happy about his performance at Sabarimala. Yathish had recently received a congratulatory note from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his ‘fine execution’ of his duty at Sabarimala. Now BJP Leader A.N Radhakrishnan has mocked S.P saying that the party too will give a ‘prize’ to Yathish.

“Yathis is an officer with criminal nature and soon there will be action taken in the many complaints which have been filed against him. That will be his award,” said Radhakrishnan.

“Pinarayi Vijayan cannot go ahead with his arrogant attitude. He will be responsible if the law and order situation in the state is compromised as a result of the police action he is initiating” he added.

