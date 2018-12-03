96 Fame Gouri Kishan to make her entry into Malayalam

96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha was a massive hit in Kerala too. 96 is a movie tale of lost love that portrays the matured love that existed between the lead pair even after two decades when they meet for their batch reunion.

Gouri Kishan who played the adolescent Trisha was instantly loved by the audience. The chirpy girl is ready to make her entry into Malayalam now. She will be starred opposite Sunny Wayne in the upcoming flick Anugraheethan Antony directed by newbie Prince Joy. The actor himself has welcomed his heroine in his Facebook post.

