Chief Minister Suffers Another Setback as More Backward Communities Withdraw From Women Wall

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. A report has now come up that about 52 community organisations have withdrawn from the women wall to be held on January 1. Organisations like VSDP, Brahmana Sabha and Joint convenor of women wall V.P Sugathan said that they are withdrawing from the wall.

It is reported that Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan said that he took an open stand that he cannot support young women entry. Even though there is an S.C verdict that non-brahmins can be made priests, Devaswom has not implemented it.

Although the meeting was all about Renaissance values it soon drifted into the subject of Sabarimala young women entry. Earlier C.M and Govt had claimed that they have the support of about 170 organisations.