Anil Chawla, the vice-admiral of Indian Navy, has clarified that the Navy has not asked the state to pay the bill. He said that such reports are baseless. He made it clear that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s accusation that the defense forces sought payment for their services during the floods is not right.Earlier the Chief Minister in the assembly said that the defense forces have asked to pay the rescue operations they have done in Kerala at the time of floods

