Latest NewsIndia

Governor announces Rs 1 lakh scholarship for differently-abled students

Dec 3, 2018, 09:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship each for a meritorious boy and a girl to be awarded on International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

To assist and encourage students with special needs to study as well as acquire technical, professional or vocation training so as to enable them earn a dignified living and become useful members of the society, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship each for a meritorious boy and a girl to be awarded on International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

Pointing out that Governor instituted the JK Government Scholarship Scheme for Differently Abled Students, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that differently-abled students need different types of support to realise their dream and the scholarship scheme will go a long way in helping them realize those dreams.

Tags

Related Articles

Lekhi
Mar 2, 2018, 07:11 am IST

Rahul Gandhi remembers his grandmother after Karthi Chidambaram’s arrest ,says Meenakshi Lekhi

Virat-Kohli
Aug 22, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Virat Kohli Makes a Wonderful Gesture For the Flood Victims of Kerala

HOROSCOPE
Oct 25, 2018, 08:34 am IST

Your Daily Horoscope For October 25, 2018

Oct 7, 2018, 09:55 am IST

Shakib Al Hasan’s finger injury will never fully recover?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close