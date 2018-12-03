Governor announces Rs 1 lakh scholarship for differently-abled students

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship each for a meritorious boy and a girl to be awarded on International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

To assist and encourage students with special needs to study as well as acquire technical, professional or vocation training so as to enable them earn a dignified living and become useful members of the society, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh scholarship each for a meritorious boy and a girl to be awarded on International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

Pointing out that Governor instituted the JK Government Scholarship Scheme for Differently Abled Students, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that differently-abled students need different types of support to realise their dream and the scholarship scheme will go a long way in helping them realize those dreams.