Harishree Ashokan’s son Arjun Ashokan gets married: See Pics

Arjun Ashokan, son of actor Harishree Ashokan entered into wedlock with Nikitha on December 2. Arjun Ashokan won recognition for his role in Soubin Shahir’s hit Parava.

The marriage was a star-studded affair with the big names of Mollywood coming down to wish the newly-weds. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Asif Ali, Jagadeesh, ManiyanPilla Raju, Balu Varghese, Rajisha Vijayan and Soubin Shahirattended the glittery affair. Arjun and Nikitha were reportedly in a relationship for the past 8 years. Arjun’s role in Parava gave him the much needed career break.