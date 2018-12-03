KeralaLatest News

Hyderabadi Woman Comes Sabarimala With a Board that Reveals her Age

Dec 3, 2018, 07:55 am IST
Less than a minute

Erumeli: A Hyderbadi resident had come toErumeli with a board hung on her neck that revealed her age. It was Venkkayya Ramani Rani who came to Erumeli by yesterday at 5 pm. The wrtings on her board said:

“Am 51 years old. Please allow me to have Ayyappa Darshan”. The words were written in Malayalam. She was a member of a pilgrim group with 15 members in it.

At Erumeli temple, Sabarimala Karmasamithi workers checked her documents and allowed her to continue her journey to Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Rape
Mar 15, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Principal rapes class 10 student ,makes dummy student to write her exam

Jan 11, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Chemical ban helped closing up of ozone layer hole; says NASA

Jan 3, 2018, 02:36 pm IST

Girlfriend tests Boyfriends loyalty and what she finds out is shocking! See video

Jan 23, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Newly Married Actress Bhavana’s Mehndi Ceremony Official Video Released: See Here

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close