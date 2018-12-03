Hyderabadi Woman Comes Sabarimala With a Board that Reveals her Age

Erumeli: A Hyderbadi resident had come toErumeli with a board hung on her neck that revealed her age. It was Venkkayya Ramani Rani who came to Erumeli by yesterday at 5 pm. The wrtings on her board said:

“Am 51 years old. Please allow me to have Ayyappa Darshan”. The words were written in Malayalam. She was a member of a pilgrim group with 15 members in it.

At Erumeli temple, Sabarimala Karmasamithi workers checked her documents and allowed her to continue her journey to Sabarimala.