Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lamba said that Indian Navy has so far thwarted 44 piracy attempts and arrested 120 pirates.

Speaking to media on the eve of Navy day, Admiral Lanba said as regards Navy’s commitment to thwarting piracy in the Gulf of Aden, it remains committed to curbing this global menace.

Since 2008, 70 Indian naval warships have been deployed, which safely escorted over 3440 ships with over 25,000 mariners on board.