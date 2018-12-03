Jammu and Kashmir: student who joined Islamic State arrested

The Kashmiri student, who went missing from Sharda University in Noida on October 28 and later joined the militant ranks of Islamic State’s Kashmir chapter was arrested in Srinagar. Ehtisham Bilal, a resident of downtown Srinagar, was a first-year student of bachelors.

Bilal was allegedly beaten up by some students in the campus on October 4. He had been beaten up in a case of mistaken identity at Sharda University when a scuffle broke out between Indian and Afghan students on its campus. This was believed to be the tipping point which forced Bilal to join militant ranks.

Bilal disappeared from the university on October 28 and days later, his photograph was surfaced on the social media with an audio message claiming that he had joined the militant ranks.

Bilal’s family had been continuously pleading for his return through social media since he had been missing. A missing complaint was registered in the case at Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida as well as at Khanyar Police Station in Srinagar

According to the police, Bilal was arrested from his home in Khanyar, Srinagar. Further investigations were being carried out by police.