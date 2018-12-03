Latest NewsEntertainment

M S Dhoni Learns Some Dance Moves From his Daughter Ziva

Dec 3, 2018, 06:38 am IST
It is difficult to emulate MS Dhoni. Be it his understanding of the game, flashy stumpings or the deflection of a throw to the stumps without looking at it, MSD got a bag of tricks. He has a lot to teach others too, but then Dhoni was seen recently taking some lessons.

Well, this is not about cricket as the former Indian captain and the winner of most ICC titles was seen taking some dance lessons from his daughter Ziva. The adorable Ziva was seen teaching her dad some cool moves and like an obedient student, Dhoni was doing it all.  Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is the one who caught this on camera.  Posting the video, Dhoni captioned it as, “ Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006”. Check out the video here:

