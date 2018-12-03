Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV launched in India: See Prices & Specifications

The Rolls Royce Cullinan has landed in India with a wallet-busting price tag of Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). The British luxury car maker’s first ever SUV isn’t exactly an eye candy but given that the SUV frenzy has taken over the entire world, across all the social classes, a high-riding Rolls Royce was bound to happen. That said, the Cullinan does make a good case for itself with the promise of ultimate luxury and all-terrain capability.

The luxury SUV maintains family identity with a stately chrome grille, massive proportions, and a boxy shape. Speaking of massive proportions, the Cullinan is 5,341 mm long and 2,164 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 3,295 mm. Add a set of 22-inch alloy wheels to this mixture and what you get is car that literally has tonnes of road presence.

Needless to say, the Cullinan’s cabin, in a typical Rolls Royce fashion, is a marriage between exquisite materials and brilliant craftsmanship. Leather and metal dominate the interior but, of course, the Goodwood-based outfit would happily take more of your hard-earned money in exchange for bespoke appointments.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is based on the new aluminium architecture that also underpins the latest Phantom. The SUV is powered by a substantial 6.5-litre V12 engine which is good for 563 PS and 850 Nm of torque. A sophisticated air-suspension system, all-wheel-drive system, and configurable drive modes enable this over-sized SUV to keep its progress steady in any type of terrain while keeping the occupants very comfortable.

INR 6.95 crores plus tax can get you a lot of things in our country but if you choose to spend it on a massive boxy SUV, we are nobody to judge. After all, it is your money!

Credits: RUSH LANE