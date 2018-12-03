Smartphone users will be doubled by 2022

A new study report by Cisco projects that the number of smartphone users will be expected to double to 829 million by 2022 from 404.1 million in 2017. This proliferation of smart devices will propel India’s per capita data consumption to nearly 14 gigabytes by 2022 from 2.4 GB in 2017, according to Cisco’s latest “Visual Networking Index (VNI)” report.

By 2022, smartphones will account for 44 percent of total Internet traffic, up from 18 percent in 2017. In 2018, PCs accounted for 41 percent of total IP traffic, but by 2022 PCs will account for only 19 percent of IP traffic, the research showed. Saying that more traffic will be created in 2022 than in the 32 years since the Internet started, the report added that India will be a major driver of this with the total number of Internet users reaching 840 million (60 percent of the population) by 2022 from 357 million (27 percent of the population) in 2017.