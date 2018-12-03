These Celebrities set fashion goals at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception: See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception took place at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Saturday night, with the film fraternity turning up in full force.

The star studded guest list included the Ambanis, Bachchans, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha, Kalki, Nimrat Kaur, Abbas Mastan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sachin Tendulkar.

Padukone dressed up in a Zuhair Murad gown, while Ranveer wore an elegant black tuxedo by Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was stunning a usual in a smoky green embellished number by Alexander Terekhov, one of the most successful fashion brands in Russia.

Sara Ali Khan, who shall be debuting with Kedarnath, wore a fringed mini by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, looking very pretty and showing off her toned legs.

Katrina Kaif turned up in a nude-toned drape, wearing emerald drop earrings and modest bangles to complete her look. Rekha came wearing a Kanjeevaram weave, while Anushka Sharma came dressed in Falguni Shane Peacock.