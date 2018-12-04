After ‘Indian 2’ Kamal Haasan will quit acting

Kamal Haasan said that he would quit acting after his upcoming film project,’Indian 2′, a sequel to his 1996 hit film Indian. The actor has decided to quit films so that he can devote more time to politics.

I’ll quit acting after the upcoming project Indian 2, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14,” said Kamal Hasasan.However, the actor said that he would run his own film production company to “finance” various public-centered programmes.

“Makkal Needhi Maiam -his political party- will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan, will be directed by 2.0 filmmaker S Shankar.