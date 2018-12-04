Bulandshahr violence case: Four arrested

In Uttar Pradesh, four people have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s violence in Syana area of Bulandshahar district. Four people have been arrested in the Bulandshahr violence in which a police inspector and a 22-year-old man were killed after protests over alleged cow slaughter took a violent turn Monday.

A suspected local Bajrang Dal leader, Yogesh Raj, is the main accused in the murder and rioting case. He is also the complainant in the cow slaughter case. FIRs in both cases were filed Monday, said Ram Kumar, IG, Meerut Range.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, and a 20-year-old local man died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post here and clashed with cops, according to police.

The accused have been arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (related to rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house).