C.P Sugathan Who Attacked NDTV Reporter at Sabarimala is One of the Leader’s of Kerala C.M’s Women Wall Programme

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. The decision has been met with severe criticisms and one of the chief accusations against this group of social organisations and its representatives was the presence of C.P Sugathan who had made distasteful comments against Hadiya before.

When asked how a man who made a derogatory statement about Hadiya was present in the meeting, CM said when someone comes up with a stand supporting gender equality, he cannot be stopped.

But now NDTV reporter Sneha Koshy, who was attacked at Sabarimala said the same Sugathan was at the forefront of attacking her. In her Facebook post, she says

“UPDATE: CP Sugathan Says he has changed his stand. “Will accept coming Supreme Court order whatever it is. And in the interim period we will not send our members to block any women at Sabarimala. This isnt opportunism, but we have to try and change, adjust with present realities.”

So here we are. CP Sugathan, the man among those who stopped us (NDTV) team at Sabarimala, shouted slogans, following which even cameraperson was heckled, has been appointed by CM as Joint Convenor of the committee to oversee the human chain of women from Kasargode to TRV. The man in the orange scarf you see right behind me. Not to forget, he was also among those who made extremely distasteful comments against Hadiya!

It remains to be seen If Pinarayi Vijayan would accept his mistake of choosing the wrong personalities for the job.

