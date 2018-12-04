Court denies Rehana Fathima’s bail plea

Pathanamthitta principal session’s court has denied the bail plea submitted by activist Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for hurting religious sentiments by posting a picture on Facebook. The court had also denied an earlier bail plea submitted by Rehana. The court has also denied the police request seeking Fathima’s custody for three days.

Rehana Fathima was arrested from BSNL office in Kochi on November 26 in connection with a case filed by BJP leader Radhakrishna Menon. The police have imposed section 295 (A) on Rehana Fathima.