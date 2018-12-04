Delhi Daredevils gets new name ahead of IPL 2019

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils, on Tuesday, was rebranded as Delhi Capitals ahead of the 12th season of the league.

“We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” was what Parth Jindal, Director of the franchise, had to say. Delhi are under new management with JSW, owners of Bengaluru FC, coming on board.

The name-change predictably sent the Twitter world went into a tizzy. Sadly, for the Delhi management, many weren’t complimentary.

There were a few polite enquires about whether Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had played a part, continuing on his name-changing spree.

https://twitter.com/rickeyrecricket/status/1069917707552747525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1069917707552747525&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fscroll.in%2Ffield%2F904493%2Fmumbai-financial-capitals-next-delhi-daredevils-renamed-as-delhi-capitals-twitter-has-a-laugh

Perhaps the ‘Captials’ got the idea from against Rising Pune Supergiant/s. The now defuct franchise, when launched, drew quite a few sniggers but reached the final after changing their name (albeit less significantly).

Back to cricketing matters, the Capitals have signalled their intent for the forthcoming season by signing up star India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Among the franchises who have played since season one, Delhi are the only side who are yet to feature in the final and have got an infamous tag of not living up to their squad’s potential. Can the change in name change Delhi’s fortunes? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, here’s how Twitter cricket community reacted, starting with perhaps what’s on the top of everybody’s mind.