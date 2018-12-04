Did Government Implement all the Instructions of High Court? Here is the Truth

Sabarimala: Kerala Government, it seems has not implemented all the instructions of the high court at Sabarimala. It was suggested by the court that elders and children must be allowed to spend their night at Sannidhanam and Thirumuttam but Govt has so far refused to implement this. Police too had made it clear that they would let devotees stay overnight at these places.

Since this instructions are not carried out properly, devotees are facing a huge rush at places including Malikappuram. When devotees spend time there, after a tiring effort of ascending the hill, they are soon asked to leave.

It was after the district administration issued the prohibitory order that the restrictions on staying overnight on Nadapanthal and Thirumuttam was enforced. Protests are fuming against this move of the Government.