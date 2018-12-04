Effective Home remedy for clogged nose

Cold and clogged nose can turn out to be quite annoying. Not only you suffer from continuous sneezing, but also have difficulty in breathing; moreover, your taste sense is hampered and let’s not forget about the headaches that follow.

One of the best ways to unclog your nose is to pour a few drops of warm pure desi ghee into the nostrils, first thing in the morning. Doing so may provide instant relief as the ghee tends to travel all the way down to the throat and soothes the infection. Make sure you have warmed the ghee to lukewarm temperature.