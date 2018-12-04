Here is how Thanthri Samajam responded to G Sudhakaran’s Controversial Statement on Head Priest

Earlier Kerala PWD Minister and CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran had slammed the Sabarimala temple tantri or head priest, saying the donkeys in the temple town have more grace.

“Those who are devoted to Lord Ayappa will never say that they will lock the temple and leave. I doubt if Lord Ayappa will be present where the thanthri remains,” said the minister.

G Sudhakaran made this statement during a speech at a cultural event in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Now Akhila Kerala Thanthri Samajam has responded to the Controversial statement of minister G Sudhakaran. In a sarcastic tone, representatives of Akhila Kerala Thanthri Samajam said they had no idea that minister G Sudhakaran was entrusted with the duties to determine the grace of head priests.

“Minister speaks in a manner that is not suited to his position. He has been constantly trying to break the customs, traditions and temple culture”.

Samajam president Vezhaparamb Krishnan Namboothiripad and General Secretary Unnikrishnan Namboothri said that they are ready to go any extend to protect the pride of priests.