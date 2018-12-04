Inside Pics from Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding ceremonies

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will tie the knot on December 12. The wedding reception will take place on December 14 in Mumbai.

The couple announced the news on their social media recently. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple has already begun with an Akhand Path Puja in Jalandhar. The ceremony took place on December 2nd, 2018 and the pictures of the bride-to-be Ginni Chatrath are doing rounds on the social media.

