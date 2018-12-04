Latest Newscelebrities

Inside Pics from Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding ceremonies

Dec 4, 2018, 01:09 pm IST
Kapil-Sharma-wedding

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will tie the knot on December 12. The wedding reception will take place on December 14 in Mumbai.

The couple announced the news on their social media recently. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple has already begun with an Akhand Path Puja in Jalandhar. The ceremony took place on December 2nd, 2018 and the pictures of the bride-to-be Ginni Chatrath are doing rounds on the social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Bangle ceremony of #kapilsharma’s to be bride #ginni??

A post shared by Daily Post Punjabi (@dailypostpunjabi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Bangle ceremony of #kapilsharma’s to be bride #ginni??

A post shared by Daily Post Punjabi (@dailypostpunjabi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Bangle??#mehandi ceremony of #kapilsharma’s to be bride #ginni??

A post shared by Daily Post Punjabi (@dailypostpunjabi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bangle ceremony ? #kaneet #KapilSharma #kapil #bollywood #wedding #weddingseason #weddingbells #weddingseason #kapilsharma #ginnichatrath #ginni #kapilginnikishhadi #kapilwedsginnis

A post shared by Kapil sharma show (@kapilfc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Queen Of King @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath #KapilWedsGinni ? #KapilGinniKiShaadi #KapilSharma

A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapilsharmauniverse) on

