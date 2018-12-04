ISRO to launch India’s heaviest satellite Tomorrow

ISRO is all set to launch the GSAT-11 satellite, also called the ‘The Big Bird’, which will help provide satellite-based internet to remote places where cable-based internet cannot reach. The satellite weighing 5,854 kg is the heaviest Indian-made equipment that the agency will attempt to put into its orbit early on Wednesday.

The satellite will be launched from French space port of Kourou in South America at 2.08 AM Indian standard time. This will be the second attempt after ISRO’s first bid failed in May this year.

“GSAT-11 is the next generation high throughput communication satellite that will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country. It will also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications,” Dr K Sivan, ISRO chief, said.

The ‘Big Bird’ has cost about Rs. 600 crore. It will be launched into space using the Ariane-5 heavyweight rocket hired from Arianespace by ISRO. The satellite is expected to have a life span of 15 years.

The satellite internet will help in providing internet connectivity in flights.

The GSAT-11 is equivalent to the combined power of almost all communications satellites sent into orbit by India. A communications specialist told NDTV that the satellite is like a constellation of 30 classical orbiting satellites.

India has hired the French Ariane-5 rocket as it can carry heavy payload into orbit. India’s own Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III or GSLV Mk III can haul satellites that weighs upto 4 tons.