Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding photos out : See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the most royal wedding one could think of. While the photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies have already been shared on social media handles, the clicks from their Christian wedding have been making the rounds on social media. And needless to say, the photos are as dreamy as they could be.

Officially rewatching this walk down the aisle until the end of time ? @priyankachopra and @nickjonas had the wedding of their dreams. Watch their magical day unfold here: https://t.co/jFnGO1NUij pic.twitter.com/plGC76xBbU — PeopleTV (@peopletv) December 4, 2018

PeeCee and Nick entered the wedlock on December 1 in a Christian wedding, which was followed by Hindu rituals a day after, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. And while the couple kept every detail about their nuptial under wraps until making it official on social media, they definitely took the internet by storm when they shared the first images from their ceremonies over the weekend.



