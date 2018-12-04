Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding photos out : See Pics

Dec 4, 2018, 07:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the most royal wedding one could think of. While the photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies have already been shared on social media handles, the clicks from their Christian wedding have been making the rounds on social media. And needless to say, the photos are as dreamy as they could be.

View this post on Instagram

And forever starts now… ?? @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

https://www.instagram.com/people/?utm_source=ig_embed

PeeCee and Nick entered the wedlock on December 1 in a Christian wedding, which was followed by Hindu rituals a day after, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. And while the couple kept every detail about their nuptial under wraps until making it official on social media, they definitely took the internet by storm when they shared the first images from their ceremonies over the weekend.


 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 20, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Four RSS workers injured in party conflict

Nov 29, 2017, 08:18 pm IST

Pakistani worker sexually harasses 67-year-old Indian woman in Dubai

Dawood Ibrahim & Farooq Takla
Mar 8, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

From Dubai to Mumbai underworld don’s aide and culprit arrested

Nov 14, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Health benefits of spicy food: Recent studies favors spice lovers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close