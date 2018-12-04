Reasons Why Ranbir And Alia Missing At DeepVeer’s Reception

On 1st December, Ranveer and Deepika hosted an extravagant and giant reception bash, especially for the B-Town. From Bachchans to Khans, everyone graced the event with their presence to wish the happy couple. However, wishes for the newlyweds came flooding in since the day the duo announced their wedding.

Though very few celebs were missing from this star-studded ceremony. In this, Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also missing. While one assumes their absence because of Ranbir’s past relationship with Deepika, the duo had a genuine reason to miss the reception. As they did shooting for Brahmastra for straight 20 hours, the duo had no energy left to attend the reception