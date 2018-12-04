KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : Court rejects Rehana Fathima’s bail plea again

Dec 4, 2018, 06:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta principal session’s court has denied the bail plea submitted by activist Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for hurting religious sentiments by posting a picture on Facebook.

The court had also denied an earlier bail plea submitted by Rehana and police request seeking Fathima’s custody for three days.

Rehana Fathima was arrested from BSNL office in Kochi on November 26 in connection with a case filed by BJP leader Radhakrishna Menon. The police has imposed section 295 (A) on Rehana Fathima.

Rehna Fathima had reached Nadappanthal of Sabarimala temple under heavy police protection. However, she returned because of strong resistance of Ayyappa devotees. Later, her house at Ernakulam was also attacked. Meantime, Rehna has clarified that she will file a case against tantri for saying that he will close the temple if she reaches Sannidhanam.

Tags

Related Articles

arnab-goswami-booked
May 6, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

Media personal Arnab Goswami booked after designer kills self

Jan 13, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Google Play Store to remove 60 games infected with pornographic malware

Feb 10, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

At last its Official…, Sonam Kapoor reveals hints about her marriage with her BF

Jul 11, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

Popular Front’s secret Whatsapp group in the Kerala Police;CPI(M) Govt’s unabashed support

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close