Sabarimala Issue : Court rejects Rehana Fathima’s bail plea again

Pathanamthitta principal session’s court has denied the bail plea submitted by activist Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for hurting religious sentiments by posting a picture on Facebook.

The court had also denied an earlier bail plea submitted by Rehana and police request seeking Fathima’s custody for three days.

Rehana Fathima was arrested from BSNL office in Kochi on November 26 in connection with a case filed by BJP leader Radhakrishna Menon. The police has imposed section 295 (A) on Rehana Fathima.

Rehna Fathima had reached Nadappanthal of Sabarimala temple under heavy police protection. However, she returned because of strong resistance of Ayyappa devotees. Later, her house at Ernakulam was also attacked. Meantime, Rehna has clarified that she will file a case against tantri for saying that he will close the temple if she reaches Sannidhanam.